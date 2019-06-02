Services
Dover - Jeanette A. Simpler, 76 of Dover formerly of Stanton passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Seasons Hospice.

Jeanette was born in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Jeanette (Cox) and Charles H. Rickards. She worked for over 25 years as a cashier at True Value Department Store. She was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church and enjoyed playing the slots at Delaware Park and Dover Downs.

In addition to her parents, Jeanette was predeceased by her daughter, Kimberly Korup in 1996 and her husband, Raymond L. Simpler, Sr. in 2006.

Jeanette will be missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Melissa "Missy" and Shawn Wilson of Clayton and her son and daughter-in-law, Mary and Raymond L. Simpler, Jr. of Dover; her grandchildren, Brandy (Eric), Kayla, Connor, Nicholas, Sarah and Allen and her great-grandchildren, Kimberly, Kennedy, Charlotte, Kylie, Aubrey and Wyatt.

Friends may call at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington on Wednesday from 11 AM to 1 PM, where a service will begin at 1 PM. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington. Online condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from June 2 to June 4, 2019
