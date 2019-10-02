|
|
Jeanette Carol Pyle
Wilmington - It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we make known the passing of Jeanette Carol (Burdge) Pyle, 72.
Born in Coudersport, PA, raised in West Bingham, PA and longtime resident of Brandywine Hundred, Jeanette often reminisced fondly on her youth spent with friends and family in Potter County.
A graduate of Penn State University with a B.S. in Zoology and Masters in Therapeutic Medicine, Jeanette was a lifelong patron of the sciences and was never known to answer a question with a simple "just because". Jeanette taught Biology, Earth Science and Physical Science at Brandywine HS and Glasgow HS.
Jeanette was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Edward "Bob" R. Pyle, her daughters, Elizabeth Pyle and Suzanne Pyle (Eric T. Woodward) and granddaughter Molly Jean Woodward.
Jeanette faced life and her battle with ovarian cancer with fortitude and strength and her family is forever grateful for the time we have had with her. We thank her for the joy, selflessness, knowledge and love she bestowed upon us during that time.
A memorial service will be held at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE on Saturday October 12, 2019 at 2:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Jeanette's name to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, P.O. Box 32141, New York, NY 10087-2141 (ocrahope.org) or your favorite cancer charity.
For online condolences, please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019