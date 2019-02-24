|
Jeanette Herman
Spooner, WI - Jeanette Hackenberg Herman, 91 a longtime resident of Newark, Delaware passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019 in The Villas Assisted Living in Spooner, Wisconsin. She was buried in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery on February 21st. Jeanette was born on October 17, 1927, the daughter of the late Charles Lee Hackenberg and late Mabel Miller Hackenberg in Penns Creek, Pennsylvania.
Jeanette always said she was born married. She married Luther, her grade school sweetheart, in August 1946. Married 72 years, Luther passed away in October 2018. Jeanette and Luther founded Herman's Quality Meat Shoppe in Newark, Delaware in 1967. She was a Soroptimist and was on the Junior Board of Christiana Care. Jeanette loved playing golf and cards, reading, watching football, and baking and cooking for her family and friends.
Jeanette is survived by son Lynn, and wife Audrey Helfman of Spooner, Wisconsin; daughter Terri McKinnell, son in law, George, also of Spooner; son Curtis, and wife, Debra, of Pocono Manor, Pennsylvania; and daughter-in-law Christine, widow of deceased son Timothy of Newark, Delaware. She is also survived by her brother Robert Hackenberg, Sr. She will be lovingly remembered by her 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to a memorial service for both Jeanette and Luther to be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, 292 W. Main St. in Newark, Delaware. Visitation at 10:00, service at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Junior Board of Christiana Care, Brookside Lions Club or Spooner Regional Hospice.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019