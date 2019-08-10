Services
Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Lakeside Cemetery
558 N. State Street
Dover, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette LaFashia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Marie LaFashia


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Marie LaFashia Obituary
Jeanette Marie LaFashia

Dover - Jeanette Marie (Sanders) LaFashia, age 78, of Dover, DE passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital.

Jeanette was a native Delawarean born September 14, 1940 in Rockland, DE to the late Thomas D. Sanders and the late Sarah E. (Benson) Sanders. She grew up in Rockland, DE and Wilmington, DE area and attended Alexis I. DuPont High School.

On February 27, 1965 she married the love of her life, Arthur J. LaFashia with whom she shared 46 years of marriage until his passing in 2011. She was also preceded in death by her sister Sarah Jean (Sanders) Donovan and her niece Candy Jean (Clower) Smawley.

Jeanette's family relocated to Dover, DE in 1973 and in the early 90's started working as Office Manager for Gerald A. Donovan Associates Surveying & Engineering, and retired in 2006. She loved gardening, and had quite the green thumb, spending time with family and her pet Zoey as well as her Florida vacations.

Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Krista Lee LaFashia and daughter in law, Candice Lyn McDaniel of Dover, DE with whom she lived, her son, Thomas D. LaFashia and son in law, Renato Oliveira of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Maciel Cantelmo of Fort Lauderdale, FL with whom she thought of like another son, her beloved pet Zoey, and her many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A viewing will be held from 11 to 12 PM, Monday, August 12, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may share their memories from 12 to 1.

Graveside services will be held 1 PM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Lakeside Cemetery, 558 N. State Street, Dover.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now