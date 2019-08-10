|
|
Jeanette Marie LaFashia
Dover - Jeanette Marie (Sanders) LaFashia, age 78, of Dover, DE passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital.
Jeanette was a native Delawarean born September 14, 1940 in Rockland, DE to the late Thomas D. Sanders and the late Sarah E. (Benson) Sanders. She grew up in Rockland, DE and Wilmington, DE area and attended Alexis I. DuPont High School.
On February 27, 1965 she married the love of her life, Arthur J. LaFashia with whom she shared 46 years of marriage until his passing in 2011. She was also preceded in death by her sister Sarah Jean (Sanders) Donovan and her niece Candy Jean (Clower) Smawley.
Jeanette's family relocated to Dover, DE in 1973 and in the early 90's started working as Office Manager for Gerald A. Donovan Associates Surveying & Engineering, and retired in 2006. She loved gardening, and had quite the green thumb, spending time with family and her pet Zoey as well as her Florida vacations.
Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Krista Lee LaFashia and daughter in law, Candice Lyn McDaniel of Dover, DE with whom she lived, her son, Thomas D. LaFashia and son in law, Renato Oliveira of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Maciel Cantelmo of Fort Lauderdale, FL with whom she thought of like another son, her beloved pet Zoey, and her many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A viewing will be held from 11 to 12 PM, Monday, August 12, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may share their memories from 12 to 1.
Graveside services will be held 1 PM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Lakeside Cemetery, 558 N. State Street, Dover.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 10, 2019