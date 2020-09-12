Jeanette Monaghan
Jeanette Gloria Owsiany Monaghan, age 63, of Hockessin, DE passed away on September 6th, 2020. She was born to the late Frank and Anna Owsiany in Chester, PA. Jeanette attended Mt. Pleasant High School class of 1975 and later graduated from the University of Delaware in 1979. She worked in the insurance industry for 37 years before retiring in 2018 to help take care of her grandchildren. Jeanette enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sons, Sean (Ashley) and Chase; grandchildren, Cole and Ava; brother, Frank (Bonnie) Owsiany; sisters, Dolores (Joseph) Zakielarz and Kathy (Michael) Cushing; as well as several nephews and nieces and their children. Details for a celebration of life will be announced at a later date on mccreryandharra.com
.