1/1
Jeanette Monaghan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette Monaghan

Jeanette Gloria Owsiany Monaghan, age 63, of Hockessin, DE passed away on September 6th, 2020. She was born to the late Frank and Anna Owsiany in Chester, PA. Jeanette attended Mt. Pleasant High School class of 1975 and later graduated from the University of Delaware in 1979. She worked in the insurance industry for 37 years before retiring in 2018 to help take care of her grandchildren. Jeanette enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her sons, Sean (Ashley) and Chase; grandchildren, Cole and Ava; brother, Frank (Bonnie) Owsiany; sisters, Dolores (Joseph) Zakielarz and Kathy (Michael) Cushing; as well as several nephews and nieces and their children. Details for a celebration of life will be announced at a later date on mccreryandharra.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved