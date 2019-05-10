|
|
Jeanette Ola Thompson
Newark, DE - Born in Westover, MD on October 27, 1938; departed this life on May 5, 2019.
First public viewing will be held Saturday, May 11, from 5-8 pm, at Friendship Baptist Church, 530 E 4th St, Wilmington, DE. Service of celebration will be held 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, at St. James United Methodist Church, 8730 Crisfield Hwy, Westover, MD 21871. Viewing from 9 - 11 a.m.; with formal home going services to follow. Interment in St. James United Methodist Church Cemetery.
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 377-6906
Published in The News Journal on May 10, 2019