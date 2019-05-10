Services
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-377-6906
Viewing
Saturday, May 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
530 E 4th St
Wilmington, MD
View Map
Viewing
Monday, May 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James United Methodist Church
8730 Crisfield Hwy
Westover, MD
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James United Methodist Church
8730 Crisfield Hwy
Westover, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Ola Thompson


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeanette Ola Thompson Obituary
Jeanette Ola Thompson

Newark, DE - Born in Westover, MD on October 27, 1938; departed this life on May 5, 2019.

First public viewing will be held Saturday, May 11, from 5-8 pm, at Friendship Baptist Church, 530 E 4th St, Wilmington, DE. Service of celebration will be held 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, at St. James United Methodist Church, 8730 Crisfield Hwy, Westover, MD 21871. Viewing from 9 - 11 a.m.; with formal home going services to follow. Interment in St. James United Methodist Church Cemetery.

www.ewsmithfs.com

(302) 377-6906
Published in The News Journal on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now