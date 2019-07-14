|
Jeanette Pié
Middletown - JEANETTE PIÉ - On Wednesday, June 19, 2019, Jeanette Pié's soul passed into the glory of Heaven, having ably fulfilled God's purpose for her life on this earth and leaving behind a host of friends and family whose lives are all the better because she lived.
A Celebration of her life will be observed at 11AM on Saturday September 14, 2019 at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 308 Possum Park Rd in Newark, DE 19711.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jeanette's memory to the , 92 Reads Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720.
To view full obituary, visit https://www.daniels-hutchison.com/obituary/melba-pie
Published in The News Journal on July 14, 2019