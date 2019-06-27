|
|
Jeanette Saunders
WILMINGTON - Ms. Saunders was born Nov. 29, 1945. She departed this life on Sat., June 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Norris R. Saunders, Sr., mother of Ruben, Norris Jr., and Andre Saunders and Lena McMillan (Vernard); sister of, Walter Tucker, John L. Tucker, Grace Scales, Alice Fields (Earl), Carean Tucker, Joyce Snow (Robert) and Virginia May; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 4 brother in-laws; 1 sister in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Celebration of Life Service 9:30 am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Apostolic Temple True Church, 215 Main Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19804; viewing from 8:00 am - 9:30 am. Burial will in Silverbrook Cemetery. online condolences to congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019