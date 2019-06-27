Services
Apostolic Temple True Church
215 Main St
Wilmington, DE 19804
(302) 993-0674
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Apostolic Temple True Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Apostolic Temple True Church
215 Main Street
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Saunders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Saunders


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeanette Saunders Obituary
Jeanette Saunders

WILMINGTON - Ms. Saunders was born Nov. 29, 1945. She departed this life on Sat., June 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Norris R. Saunders, Sr., mother of Ruben, Norris Jr., and Andre Saunders and Lena McMillan (Vernard); sister of, Walter Tucker, John L. Tucker, Grace Scales, Alice Fields (Earl), Carean Tucker, Joyce Snow (Robert) and Virginia May; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 4 brother in-laws; 1 sister in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Celebration of Life Service 9:30 am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Apostolic Temple True Church, 215 Main Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19804; viewing from 8:00 am - 9:30 am. Burial will in Silverbrook Cemetery. online condolences to congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.