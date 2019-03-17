Services
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
276 S. College Avenue
Newark, DE
Newark - Jeanne Alice Licht, age 89, of Newark, DE passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Born in Brooklyn, NY on March 2, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Francis Leonard and Grace Alice (Ludwig) Grieten. Jean was a 1951 graduate of St. John's Episcopal Hospital in Brooklyn NY. She dedicated 47 years as a registered nurse, retiring in 1995 from Christiana Hospital.

Jeanne lived in Newark since 1982 and was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church. A friend to the community, she volunteered at the Blood Bank of Delaware and Christiana Hospital for many years.

In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, William Frederick Licht; brother, Frank L. Grieten; and sister, Dorothy Zlotnick. She is survived by her son, James Licht (Nina) of Newark; step-daughter, Elizabeth Bolin (Mike) of Fairfield, CA; granddaughter, Elizabeth Licht; and 6 step grandchildren; 10 step great grandchildren; and 1 step great great grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 276 S. College Avenue, Newark, DE 19711. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jeanne's memory to St. Thomas Episcopal Church at the address listed above.

Published in The News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
