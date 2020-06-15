Jeanne E. Daniels
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne E. Daniels

Newport, DE - Born in Wilmington, DE on April 21, 1927; departed this life on June 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

A drive thru visitation only will be held from 3-5 pm on Tuesday, June 16, at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 201 N. Union St., Wilmington, DE. Mass will be held 10:30am Wednesday, June 17, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 600 E. 6th St., Wilmington, DE. Interment in Cathedral Cemetery.

www.ewsmithfs.com

(302) 377-6906






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-377-6906
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved