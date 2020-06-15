Jeanne E. Daniels
Newport, DE - Born in Wilmington, DE on April 21, 1927; departed this life on June 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
A drive thru visitation only will be held from 3-5 pm on Tuesday, June 16, at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 201 N. Union St., Wilmington, DE. Mass will be held 10:30am Wednesday, June 17, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 600 E. 6th St., Wilmington, DE. Interment in Cathedral Cemetery.
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 377-6906
Newport, DE - Born in Wilmington, DE on April 21, 1927; departed this life on June 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
A drive thru visitation only will be held from 3-5 pm on Tuesday, June 16, at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 201 N. Union St., Wilmington, DE. Mass will be held 10:30am Wednesday, June 17, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 600 E. 6th St., Wilmington, DE. Interment in Cathedral Cemetery.
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 377-6906
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.