Jeanne (Zimny) Maida
Newark - Jeanne (Zimny) Maida passed away surrounded by her family at Seasons Hospice, one day before her 86th birthday. Born in Wilmington, DE she was the daughter of the late Helen (Kadafer) and James Zimny. Jeanne worked for Healthcare Practice Management up until her retirement in 2014, in addition to being a homemaker for her four children. She loved babies, her family, crocheting, reading, and visiting family and friends. Jeanne was predeceased by her dear husband, Dominic J. Maida, Sr. in 2000; her sister, Helen Kryzanowski; and her brother, Richard "Sonny" Zimny.
Jeanne is survived by her children and their spouses, James M. and Nadine Maida, Cynthia Quinn, Michael J. and Patty Maida, and Dominic J., Jr. and Gail Maida; her grandchildren, Shannon Janson (Dan), Melinda Crumlish (Michael, Jr.), Patrick Rexrode (Jess Catron), Kristen Salvucci (Tony), Dominic J. Maida, III (Beth) and Angela M. Falkenstein (Mike); 11 great grandchildren; her sisters, Doris Zdrojewski and Kathleen Washall; her brothers, John and Francis Zimny; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday March 18, 2020 from 10 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. with funeral services beginning at 11:30 A.M. at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will be held privately at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the , 240 N. James St Apt. 100A, Wilmington, DE 19804. Online condolences may be made by visiting mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020