Jeanne McGinn
Newark - Age 83, of Newark, DE, passed away at her home on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Born in Mount Carmel, PA, Jeanne was the daughter of the late Thomas N. and Theresa (Olearnick) Thompson. She loved cooking and especially loved her family. Although it's been almost two decades since her retirement, Jeanne was as a manager at the Christiana Hilton for over 15 years. In addition to her parents, Jeanne was predeceased by her brother, Tommy Thompson and her sister, Dorothy Thompson.
She is survived by her daughter, Theresa A. McGinn (James Fraley) of Newark; her sons Michael A. Bressi (Heather) also of Newark, and David W. Bressi (Fredy A. Mejia) of Miami, FL; and four grandchildren, Logan, Maria, Michaela, and Matthew.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday July 13 at 10:30 AM at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made to at St.Jude.org. Condolences may be made by visiting www.MealeyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from July 7 to July 11, 2019