Jeanne McGovern Hobson
Hockessin, DE - Jeanne McGovern Hobson, "Nan", age 95, of Hockessin, DE passed away at the Brackenville Center on May 14, 2020.
Born in West Chester on May 31st, 1924. She was the daughter of the late Helen (Peirson) and John McGovern. Jeanne worked as the secretary at McGovern Liquors in addition to working at Delaware Park. Jeanne was a graduate of Conrad High School and Goldey-Beacom College. Jeanne was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Church. She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and her infectious laugh.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, John Hobson and his wife Sheila; her son-in-law, Bobby Keating; her brother, Edward McGovern; and her sister, Kathleen Parnell.
Jeanne is survived by, and will be dearly missed by her daughters, Charlene Keating and Mary Kathleen Beattie; son, Richard Hobson and his wife Patti; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Burial will be held privately at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Ashland. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to St. Mary's of the Assumption Church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020.