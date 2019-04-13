|
|
Jeanne Pascal
Wilmington, DE - Jeanne Pascal, of Wilmington, passed away at home at the age of 88.
A native of Pittsburgh, PA, she lived in Greensburg, PA before attending the Oberlin College Conservatory of music in Oberlin, OH. At Oberlin she earned a Bachelor of Music in piano performance and a Master of Music in piano performance and music theory. After spending two years as a theory instructor at Oberlin, she married Ivan Pascal, a chemist, moving first to Rochester, NY where Ivan earned his Ph.D, in organic chemistry. The family then moved to Wilmington, DE, where Ivan worked for the DuPont Company and Jeanne became a busy accompanist and an independent piano teacher, touching the lives of music students of all ages. Until recently she was an active member of the Northern Delaware Music Teachers Assoc., The Philadelphia Music Teachers Assoc., and The Music Teachers National Assoc. In her later years, she revived an earlier interest in both painting and sculpture, developing both of these talents.
Preceded in death by her husband Ivan, Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Barbara Rogers (William) of Plano, TX, her son George Pascal of Houston, TX, and her daughter Diane Stejskal (Wolfgang) of Vienna, Austria. The above photo was taken by her great nephew, Chris Harrison, son of her loving niece, Kathleen Baker-Thompson of Coshocton, OH.
Friends may call on Saturday, April 27th between 2 and 4 pm. for a celebration of life in the main building at Foulk Manor North, 1212 Foulk Rd., Wilmington, DE.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Curtis Institute of Music, 1728 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19803-6187.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019