|
|
Jeanne Q. Lewis
Wilmington - Age 90, was born in St. Michaels, MD on Nov. 26, 1928, reared by beloved mother, Esther C. Porter and beloved step-father, Luther J. Porter. She departed this life Fri., Oct. 25, 2019. She leaves to mourn: her children, Stephanie L. Hinson (Larry), Antony (Lynne) and Tracey E. Lewis; her grandchildren, Helena, Kara, Antony II, Michael and Justin and a host of relatives and friends.
Her Celebration of Life Service will be 6 pm, Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 at Hanover Presbyterian Church, 1801 N. Jefferson St., Wilm., DE 19802; viewing from 4-5:45 pm. Burial will be 10 am on Sat., Nov. 2nd in Gracelawn Mem. Park. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019