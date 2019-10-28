Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Q. Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Q. Lewis Obituary
Jeanne Q. Lewis

Wilmington - Age 90, was born in St. Michaels, MD on Nov. 26, 1928, reared by beloved mother, Esther C. Porter and beloved step-father, Luther J. Porter. She departed this life Fri., Oct. 25, 2019. She leaves to mourn: her children, Stephanie L. Hinson (Larry), Antony (Lynne) and Tracey E. Lewis; her grandchildren, Helena, Kara, Antony II, Michael and Justin and a host of relatives and friends.

Her Celebration of Life Service will be 6 pm, Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 at Hanover Presbyterian Church, 1801 N. Jefferson St., Wilm., DE 19802; viewing from 4-5:45 pm. Burial will be 10 am on Sat., Nov. 2nd in Gracelawn Mem. Park. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.