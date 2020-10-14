1/
Jeanne Rowland
1930 - 2020
Jeanne Rowland

Wilmington - Jeanne T. Rowland, age 90, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Monday, October 19, 2020, at St. Ann's Church, 2013 Gilpin Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806. Interment of her cremated remains will follow at All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, PO Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920.

Doherty Funeral Home

302-652-6811

To offer condolences and view an extended obituary, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Delaware Avenue
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-6811
