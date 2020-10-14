Jeanne RowlandWilmington - Jeanne T. Rowland, age 90, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Monday, October 19, 2020, at St. Ann's Church, 2013 Gilpin Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806. Interment of her cremated remains will follow at All Saints Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, PO Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920.Doherty Funeral Home302-652-6811To offer condolences and view an extended obituary, visit: