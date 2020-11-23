Jeanne Schmelzer Downing



Jeanne Schmelzer Downing, age 86, of Milwaukie, Oregon passed away on October 17, 2020. She was born on April 21, 1934 in Madison WI, the eldest daughter of seven children born to Leo and Bernice Schmelzer. Her family moved to Washington DC, where she attended The Academy of the Holy Cross graduating with the Class of 1952.



In 1955, Jeanne moved to Wilmington, DE, where she was employed as the receptionist in a dermatology office for 16 years. On August 8, 1988, she married E. Earle Downing, Jr. Following his death in 1997, she moved to Oregon to be near her extended family.



Jeanne is also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Bob, Dick and John Schmelzer; and one stepson.



She is survived by her sisters, Mary Hughes of Fort Myers, FL, Anne Myers of Chattanooga, TN, and Judith Michaelsen of Petaluma, CA; sister-in-law, Joanne Todd; three stepchildren; nine step-grandchildren; and 19 nieces & nephews.



Burial will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park, DE. Date to be determined following the pandemic.









