Jeannette E. Benson
Wilmington - Jeannette Emily Benson, 33, of Wilmington, Delaware, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest on February 28, and died on April 12, 2020, at Seasons Hospice Unit at Christiana Hospital. Jeannette was born May 30, 1986. and attended St. John the Beloved grade school and St. Mark's High School, where she was an honor student and a member of St. Mark's soccer, cross-country and track teams. A standout soccer player, she was a member of the Hockessin United Soccer Club. In her senior year of high school, Jeannette received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy by then-Senator Joseph Biden. She attended the Naval Academy for two years where she played on the women's soccer team and performed with the gospel choir, then decided to return to Wilmington to finish her studies at Goldey Beacom College and graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration, Human Resource Management. One of Jeannette's many accomplishments of which she was most proud was completing the Marine Corps Marathon. In addition to being an accomplished athlete and student, Jeannette enjoyed art and creative writing. Most of all, Jeannette loved animals and enjoyed working as a volunteer with rescued cats. Jeannette had a kind heart and smile that will be sorely missed.
Jeannette is survived by her parents, Mary Jane and Barry Benson of Wilmington; sister, Renee Benson (Derek Burrows) of Bear; brother, Mark Benson (Jennifer) of Newark; niece, Katherine and nephew, Liam; brother, Joseph Benson (Pam) of Orange, VA; nephew, Joseph; uncles, Richard Benson (Cecilia) of Gibbstown, NJ and Gerald Czekala (Sue) of Manitowoc, WI; numerous cousins and friends; and her beloved cat, Raiden.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services and burial will be private. A memorial service in honor of Jeannette will be held at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in memory of Jeannette be made to an animal rescue organization of your choice or Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Dr. Ste. 100, Newark, DE 19713. To send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020