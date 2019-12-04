|
|
Jeannette E. Hollett
Wilmington - Jeannette E. Hollett, age 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019.
She was born in Wilmington, DE and was the daughter of the late Nora Virginia (Shannahan) and William Byron Elliott. She was a member of First & Central Presbyterian Church, Wilmington.
Her husband of 64 years, Millard F. Hollett, Jr. died in 2007. She is survived by 2 sons, William and Robert (Lorraine); 2 granddaughters, Elizabeth and Stacey (Michael Bishop) and 1 great grandchildren. Jeannette is also preceded in death by her son, Millard F. Hollett, III.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Jeannette's name to First & Central Presbyterian Church, 101 N. Market St., Wilmington, DE 19801 or V.F.W Post #8175, 208 W High St, Elkton, MD 21921.
A viewing will be held on Monday, December 9, from 10:30-11:30 am, at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pk., Wilmington, where a funeral service will follow at 11:30 am. Burial will be held privately at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
For online condolences visit:
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019