Jeannette Sytnik
Jeannette L. Sytnik, 94 of Townsend, DE passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 AM, Friday, January 24th, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 371 E. Main St., Middletown, DE. Gathering of friends and family will be at the church from 10 - 11 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 371 E. Main Street, Middletown, DE. 19709
