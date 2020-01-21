Services
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
For more information about
Jeannette Sytnik
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
371 E. Main St.
Middletown, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
371 E. Main St.
Middletown, DE
Jeannette Sytnik

Jeannette Sytnik Obituary
Jeannette Sytnik

Jeannette L. Sytnik, 94 of Townsend, DE passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 AM, Friday, January 24th, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 371 E. Main St., Middletown, DE. Gathering of friends and family will be at the church from 10 - 11 AM. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 371 E. Main Street, Middletown, DE. 19709

Published in The News Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
