Jeffrey A. Jackson
Ocean View - Jeffrey Andrew (Jeff) Jackson, 76 of Ocean View, DE died peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice. He was born in Washington DC December 16, 1942, son of the late Thomas S Jackson, and the late Elizabeth (Jacobs) Jackson.
Jeff grew up in Kensington, MD, graduated from Walter Johnson High School in 1960, Lafayette College, Easton, PA, in 1964, and proudly served his country from 1964 to 1967 as an Army 2nd Lieutenant.
After the Army, Jeff moved to Illinois and began his life-long career as a chemical engineer, earning his Professional Engineering license in 1995.
Jeff's charitable and volunteer activities span a lifetime. He was active in the Jaycees, The United Way, The Way Home, St. Martha's Episcopal Church, the 38th Republican Club, HOA boards of both Sussex Shores, Bethany Beach and Savannahs Landing, Ocean View and the mentoring program at Clayton Elementary School.
In earlier years, Jeff loved the beach, golfing, and camping with family and friends. In retirement, he traveled the world, but loved sitting on his screened porch with a good book, most of all. He will always be remembered for his perfect delivery of a good joke and his skilled and joyous story-telling.
In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas P. Jackson. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Winifred Warlow (Glidden) Jackson; two children, daughter Catherine Anzalone and her husband Tony and son Thomas H Jackson, two step-children, Rebecca Warlow and Samuel Warlow and his wife Johnna; nine grandchildren, Sophia, Joseph, Thomas, Mathew, Julianne, Tyler, Conner, Brady, and Tiercy; [and his first wife Jeanne Reeside Carman].
A funeral service will be held at St. Martha's Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach on August 5th at 12 noon. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the mentor program at Clayton Elementary School, 252 Clayton Ave, Frankford, DE 19945 or The Way Home, 7 S King St., Rm 9, Georgetown, DE 19947
Published in The News Journal on July 28, 2019