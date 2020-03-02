|
Jeffrey A. Scott "Drew"
Jeffrey Andrew Scott "Drew", age 38, of Townsend, DE, passed away unexpectedly Feb. 28, 2020.
Drew graduated from Smyrna High School, class of 1999. He went on to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1999-2003 where he served with honor during the Iraq war.
Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Brian Conley Veterans Resiliency Center in Middletown, DE. Visit https://www.whwonline.org/ to make an online donation.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020