Jeffrey Brian Lagasse
New Castle - Jeffrey Brian Lagasse, age 49, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE on March 11, 1970, he was a son of Maggie F. (Daniels) Lagasse and the late Dennis D. Lagasse, Sr. Jeff was an avid Steelers fan.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Lagasse, Jr. Jeff is survived by his mother, Maggie; children, Taylor Lagasse, Skylar Saganich, Nicholas Ray and Micheal Moore; granddaughter, Shylah Ray; cousin, Martin Lagasse; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made Jeff's memory to the , 92 Reads Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720.
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &
CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019