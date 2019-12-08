Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Lagasse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Brian Lagasse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Brian Lagasse Obituary
Jeffrey Brian Lagasse

New Castle - Jeffrey Brian Lagasse, age 49, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

Born in Wilmington, DE on March 11, 1970, he was a son of Maggie F. (Daniels) Lagasse and the late Dennis D. Lagasse, Sr. Jeff was an avid Steelers fan.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Lagasse, Jr. Jeff is survived by his mother, Maggie; children, Taylor Lagasse, Skylar Saganich, Nicholas Ray and Micheal Moore; granddaughter, Shylah Ray; cousin, Martin Lagasse; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

All services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made Jeff's memory to the , 92 Reads Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -