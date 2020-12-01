1/
Jeffrey R. DeStafney
Jeffrey R. DeStafney

Wilmington - Jeff passed away on December 1, 2020, at the Season's Hospice Unit, Wilmington Hospital.

He was born in Wilmington, DE to Judith (Jarrell) DeStafney and the late James L. DeStafney, Jr. Jeff was a graduate of Delcastle High School and the Art Institute of Philadelphia, where he received his Associates Degree in Computer Animation. He enjoyed his art, his dogs, and the Philadelphia sports teams.

He is survived by his mother Judith, his nephew, James "A.J." DeStafney, his grandmother, Jeannette Jarrell, his uncle and aunt, Richard and Sandra Jarrell, his cousins Richard Jarrell, Jr. and Timothy Jarrell and sons.

The family expresses heartfelt thanks to the staff at ChristianaCare's Primary Care at Home Program and Season's Hospice for their care and support.

Service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Season's Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713, or ChristianaCare, Primary Care at Home Program, P.O. Box 1668, Wilmington, DE 19899. To offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com.




Published in The News Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
