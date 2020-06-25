Jeffrey R. Schmidt
Garnet Valley, PA - Jeffrey R. Schmidt, age 68 of Garnet Valley, PA passed on June 21, 2020 at home following a long illness. Born and raised in Wilmington, DE, Jeffrey resided for the past 37 years in Bethel Twp., PA. Jeffrey graduated from Concord High School Class of 1970 and from Brandywine College in 1972. In addition to his parents, Joseph A. and Eileen Comerford Schmidt, Jeffrey is preceded in death by a brother, Robert Schmidt. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy Weeks Schmidt, 2 sons, Joseph R. Schmidt and Gregory T. Schmidt, brother, Stephen Schmidt and sister, Dianne Lips. Funeral services and interment are private. Donations in his memory may be made to Alex's Lemonade Stand foundation at (www.alexslemonade.org). Online condolences may be made by visiting (www.paganofuneralhome.com).
Garnet Valley, PA - Jeffrey R. Schmidt, age 68 of Garnet Valley, PA passed on June 21, 2020 at home following a long illness. Born and raised in Wilmington, DE, Jeffrey resided for the past 37 years in Bethel Twp., PA. Jeffrey graduated from Concord High School Class of 1970 and from Brandywine College in 1972. In addition to his parents, Joseph A. and Eileen Comerford Schmidt, Jeffrey is preceded in death by a brother, Robert Schmidt. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy Weeks Schmidt, 2 sons, Joseph R. Schmidt and Gregory T. Schmidt, brother, Stephen Schmidt and sister, Dianne Lips. Funeral services and interment are private. Donations in his memory may be made to Alex's Lemonade Stand foundation at (www.alexslemonade.org). Online condolences may be made by visiting (www.paganofuneralhome.com).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.