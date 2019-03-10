Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:45 AM
Jeffrey Scott Biddle Obituary
Jeffrey Scott Biddle

Lewes and Bear - Jeffrey Scott Biddle, 58 of Lewes/Bear Delaware passed away on January 19th 2019 at Temple Hospital in Pennsylvania.

His wonderful spirit, hardworking nature and many talents will be celebrated on Saturday, March 16th at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808 with a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. and a memorial service beginning at 10:45 a.m.

For a full obituary, please visit mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019
