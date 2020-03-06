Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Bossler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Scott "Jeff" Bossler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Scott "Jeff" Bossler Obituary
Jeffrey Scott "Jeff" Bossler

New Castle - Jeffrey Scott "Jeff" Bossler of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Interment will be held privately at Gracelawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeff's memory to DHCI, 100 Sunnyside Road, Smyrna, DE 19977.

To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -