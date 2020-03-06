|
|
Jeffrey Scott "Jeff" Bossler
New Castle - Jeffrey Scott "Jeff" Bossler of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Interment will be held privately at Gracelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeff's memory to DHCI, 100 Sunnyside Road, Smyrna, DE 19977.
To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020