Jeffrie J. Silverberg, Ph.D.



Newark - Jeffrie J. Silverberg, Ph.D., died aged 76 on September 9, 2020. During his life he traveled to over 90 countries, every continent, and every ocean. Treasured by his love and partner in adventure Nancy Rebeschini, and beloved by daughters Elizabeth (Ray), an attorney, and Heather (Jon), a physician, and grandchildren Elijah, Winter, Lily, and Eleanor, Jeff was born in Brooklyn, NY and worked his way through college while employed at the New York Times. As a psychologist, he had a successful clinical practice for 42 years and cared deeply for his patients. He was the Director of Psychological Health at the 166th Wing of the Air National Guard and the Delaware Army National Guard for a number of years.



He had a captivating style of living. He lived with gusto and pursued every pleasure in life - music, travel, the arts, nature, literature, and food. He was on a quest for knowledge, devoured newspapers and news shows, and chased every lead in history to help him better understand the world.



He faced the many challenges in his life with uncommon bravery. Charming and charismatic, he had a big heart and a reassuring grasp to his hand. He visited New York City from Delaware often and was exceedingly proud of his New York City parking permit. He was the captain of his soul.



A private service was held on September 11, 2020 at Mount Golda Cemetery, Long Island, NY, where Dr. Silverberg was buried close to his dear father, whom he lost at a tender age. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please remember Dr. Silverberg by voting Trump out of office or donating to the ACLU or the Delaware Humane Society, where he adopted his beloved Thor.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store