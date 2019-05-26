|
Jenna Marie Matheus
New Castle - Jenna Marie Matheus, age 22, of New Castle, DE, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 19, 2019, surrounded by her family and loved ones. Born on August 30, 1996, she was the daughter of John and Tracy Matheus. Jenna graduated from Delcastle High School Class of 2014, as a licensed cosmetologist. She excelled at doing hair and makeup and loved doing it. Jenna enjoyed family vacations at the beach and going to concerts with her Dad and sisters. She loved anything pink and girly, especially Hello Kitty. Jenna was absolutely adored by her nieces and nephews and cherished time spent with them.
Besides her parents, Jenna is survived by her loving fiancé, Wayne Bennett; best friends, Jessie White and Amber Pacheco; sisters, Nicole Bailey (Dave), Ashley Fleming (Jason), and Krista Matheus; nephews: Nicholas, Dayton, Jacob, and Jason; nieces Juliana, Leila, and Harley; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will remember her forever. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ronald & Eloise Dougherty, John I. Matheus, and Joanne Matheus.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 6-8 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702. Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Delaware Humane Society, 701 A St., Wilmington, DE 19801. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
