Jennette E. Ciotti
Lewes - Jennette E. Ciotti, age 77, of Lewes, DE, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Beebe Hospital with family by her side.
Born in Hackensack, NJ, Jennette was the daughter of the late Thomas C. and Jennette (Tepper) Smith. She was a 1961 graduate of Wilmington High School. Jennette worked in administration for Pettinaro and went on to work as office manager for Globe Electric for 25 years. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Michelle Ciotti Masiello, and her sister, Jane George.
Jennette will be dearly missed by her many dear friends and family including her husband of 60 years, Francis "Boots" Ciotti; her daughter, Lisa Ciotti Lento (Michael) of Lewes, DE; her son, Jeffrey Ciotti (Tina) of Newark, DE; her grandchildren, Chase Lento (Leah), Alexia Lento, Blaise Masiello, Gabe Ciotti and Demi Masiello; and her great grandson, Daine Lento. Also surviving is her sister, Hilda Saienni (Joseph).
Funeral services will be held privately. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com
