Jennie B. Bryan



Wilmington - Age 95, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Manor Care Pike Creek surrounded by her family.



Born in Wilmington, Jennie was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Boleslawska) Strupczewski. She loved the beach, especially spending time at her beach house in Dewey Beach. Her hobbies included dancing with the Alley Cats and swimming at Fraims Boys Club. Her husband, Anthony Bryan, predeceased her in 1997. Additionally, she was predeceased by her siblings, Frances Krawczyk, Agnes Baggs and Joseph Strupczewski.



Jennie is survived by her son, Anthony C. Bryan and his wife, Carolyn, of Newark, DE; her grandchildren, Helen and Benjamin Bryan; and her sister and brother-in-law, Theresa and Bud King.



Friends and family are invited to visitation on Tuesday, July 23rd after 11:30 AM at Mealey Funeral Home 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE where funeral services will begin at 12:30 PM. Burial will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear.