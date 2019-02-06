|
Jennie D. Gallagher
Wilmington - Giovanina "Jennie" (Deldeo) Gallagher, 96 years old, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully at home on February 3, 2019.
Jennie was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, James Joseph Gallagher; her parents, Guiseppe and Filomena Deldeo; her four brothers; three sisters; her son-in-law, Frank G. Figarol; and her grandson, Curt Weldon Jr.
Jennie is survived by her seven children, Katherine Figarol, James (Karen), Mary Weldon (Honorable Curt Weldon), Michael (Jackie), Francis (Connie), Joseph (Stacy), and Cecilia Gallagher; and her sister, Philomena Materese. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Jennie was a graduate of P.S. DuPont High School Class of 1940.
Jennie and her husband moved to the Forty Acres neighborhood in December, 1946. As parishioners of St. Ann's, where all of their children attended grade school, Jennie was always available to help in any way that she could. She surrounded her family and friends with kindness and respect and encouraged all to do the same. Jennie was a gentle and generous lady whose legendary cooking skills were known far and wide. Her Italian dishes, potato salad, cole slaw, cookies, cakes, pumpkin pies and candies were staples at all family functions. Her culinary expertise was also enjoyed by many in the community at weddings, showers and many other receptions. She shared these recipes as well as other personal and family favorites, penned in her own hand, in an original Cookbook entitled "From My House to Your House" for Christmas, 2006. The recipes were accompanied by photos of family and friends enjoying these treasures. Jennie cooked for Bishops, Priests, Sisters from the Daughters of Charity and the Salesianum Basketball Teams for over 20 years.
She will be remembered fondly for her quiet saintly grace. Her presence was always one of peace and acceptance of all who had the good fortune to know her. She will be dearly missed by all those she loved and those who loved her. She will forever be remembered by those who called her GG/Gigi.
Jennie's public visitation hours are Friday, February 8, 9:30AM-11:30 AM at the Doherty Funeral Home, 1900 Delaware Ave., Wilmington, DE. 19806. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00pm at St. Ann's Church, 2013 Gilpin Ave., Wilmington DE.19806. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jennie's memory would be greatly appreciated to the Michael A. Gallagher Scholarship Fund at Salesianum 1801 North Broom St. Wilmington, DE 19802.
