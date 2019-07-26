Services
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ 08204
(609) 884-3793
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel
2400 Lancaster Ave.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Jennie M. Mele

Jennie M. Mele Obituary
Jennie M. Mele

Wilmington - Jennie M. Mele (nee Giansanti), Jennie M. - 99, of Cape May, NJ and Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home and with her family at her side on July 23, 2019. Former owner/operator of the Villa Nova Motel, Wildwood Crest, NJ and the A & J Apartments, Wildwood, NJ. Wife of the late Alfred Mele. Loving mother of JoAnn (Harold) Schiffer, Albert (Lenna) Mele and Annette (Gale) Bower. Grandmother of six and great grandmother of four. Jennie's graveside service will be held on Tuesday (July 30th) at 11am at the Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 2400 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 2111 New Road - #100, Northfield, NJ 08225. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May, NJ) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on July 26, 2019
