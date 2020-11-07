Jennifer Chambers Ivison



Galena - Jennifer Chambers Ivison of Galena, MD, formerly of Avondale, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 5th after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Born on September 7, 1961 to the late Frances and Wayne Chambers, Jennifer grew up in Columbus, Ohio. She graduated from Brookhaven High School in 1979 and went on to receive her Bachelor's Degree from Capital University in Columbus and her Master's Degree from Ohio State.



For almost 30 years, Jennifer brought music into the lives of thousands of elementary school students in the Red Clay Consolidated School District in Delaware. She taught music at North Star Elementary School from its opening in 2005 until her retirement in 2019. Before that, she taught at Forest Oak Elementary.



Fundamental to Jennifer's life was her profound faith in God. She was a member of the Hockessin United Methodist Church choir where she used her beautiful soprano voice to praise Him. From an early age, music was an important part of Jennifer's life. She sang in jazz bands while in college and after. She was also an accomplished pianist. Jennifer cherished her time with her family and she so enjoyed spending time with her dear friends from school, from church, from her old neighborhood in Avondale and from her new home in Galena. She was a lover of life and an inspiration to all who knew and loved her.



She is survived by her husband, Sterling H. (Skip) Ivison, son Geoffrey Browell, sisters Mary Sandberg (David) and Amy Hotler, brother Tim Chambers (Nell) and stepsons William and Andrew Ivison.



Funeral services will be private but will be recorded and can be viewed remotely on Sunday, Nov. 15 after 4:00 pm on the Galena Funeral Home Facebook page. A celebration of Jennifer's life will be held next spring at Hockessin United Methodist Church. Details will be forthcoming.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Jennifer's name can be made to Hockessin United Methodist Church, 7250 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707 or to the Delaware Ovarian Cancer Foundation 701 Sweetleaf Drive, Wilmington, DE 19808.



arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.









