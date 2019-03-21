|
Jennifer "Jenny" Cowan
Elkton, MD - Jennifer "Jenny" Lynn Cowan, age 45, of Elkton, MD, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 19, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. Jenny had a nurturing spirit and artistic soul which she used in working with Alzheimer patients and students with special needs. She was a faithful member of Word of Life Christian Center where she served in the children's ministry.
Jenny is survived by her loving husband, Chuck Cowan; daughters, Emily and Sarah Cowan; father, Gene Balog (Tracey); mother, Deborah Maczynski (Anthony); siblings: William Balog, Kimberly Balog and Lisa Maczynski Beers (Kurt); brother-in-law, James Cowan (Christine); grafted in family, Ande Secoy (Heather); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held March 25, 2019, from 10-11:30 AM at Word of Life Christian Center, 854 Old Baltimore Pike, Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Jenny's life at 11:30 AM. Burial will be private. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019