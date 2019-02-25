|
|
Jennifer Erin Fanny Duncan
Wilmington, DE - Jennifer Erin Fanny Duncan, age 42, of Wilmington, DE, passed away at Compassionate Care Hospice, St. Francis Hospital on Friday, February 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Jen was born in Wilmington, Delaware, and attended St. Ann's Elementary School, A. L Dupont Middle School, and graduated from Wilmington High School. She attended the University of Delaware, and graduated from Delaware Technical Community College, where she earned her Degree as an R. N.
Jen was smart, energetic, fun-loving, and hard working. ln high school she was a member of the WHS Color Guard marching band, and the Cheerleading Team. She held a variety of parttime jobs while she attended school, including The Blue Rocks, and working at a pet store, where she had the distinction of winding up in the emergency room twice, after getting bitten by a rat and a piranha.
While working at Blue Cross of Delaware, she earned her RN Degree, and began working at Christiana Care Hospital. Sadly, 15 years ago, Jen was diagnosed with Chiari Malformation, a painful and debilitating condition that severely limited her physical abilities. Later, she was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome and Syringomyelia, and a related group of medical conditions that increased her pain and disability.
Despite many physical challenges, Jen did all she could to help others with Chiari, and to fight for a cure. She was the driving force, and lead organizer of Delaware's Conquer Chiari Walk Across America for the past eight years. ln 2018, at Jen's initiative, Delaware's Governor John Carney and Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long issued a Proclamation declaring September 2018 as Chiari Malformation Awareness Month.
Jen is survived by her husband and true love, Russ Duncan; her daughter, Abbey Rhoads, who always put a twinkle in her eye and a smile on her face; her 5 cuddly canine companions; her mother Michele Fanny Montgomery; her step father, J. Michael Montgomery; her brother Nick Toman, and his wife, Laura and their son, Evan; numerous aunts and uncles, including Aunt Lori Doto, Uncle Bill Montgomery, and Aunt Lyn Doto, with whom she was very close, and many cousins.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13, from 9-10:30 am at the Doherty Funeral Home, 1900 Delaware Ave., Wilmington followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St Ann's Church, Gilpin Ave and Union St., Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Jen's name to Conquer Chiari, 320 Osprey Ct., Wexford, PA 15090. To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 25 to Mar. 10, 2019