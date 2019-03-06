Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
Jennifer R. (Turner) Gibson


Jennifer R. (Turner) Gibson Obituary
Jennifer R. (Turner) Gibson

Newark - Jennifer R. (Turner) Gibson, age 42, of Newark, DE passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, 2019.

Born in Wilmington, DE on October 29, 1976, she was a daughter of Michael E. Turner and Lorraine E. Maddox. Jennifer graduated from Christiana HS in 1993 and continued her schooling at Wilmington University majoring in education.

A love of the outdoors, she could always be found flower and plant gardening and camping. Jennifer enjoyed arts, especially making crafts for family and friends. Her fondest memories were made during time spent with her family, especially her son.

Jennifer is survived by her parents, Michael and Lorraine; son, Max Gibson; twin sister, Caroline Turner; and step daughter, Kelsi Snow.

All services will be held privately.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
