Jennifer R. Taube
Hockessin - Jennifer R. Taube, age 42, of Hockessin, Delaware died Saturday at the Seasons Hospice Inpatient Unit at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware.
Her husband is Mason Taube and they have been married for 18 years.
Born in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina she is the daughter of Thomas and Elaine Forba Remington of Hop Bottom, PA.
She was a 1994 graduate of Mountain View High School in Kingsley, PA; a 1998 graduate of Moravian College in Bethlehem, PA ; and graduated from the University of Delaware, Newark, DE in 2006 with a P.H.D. in Molecular Biology.
She worked as a researcher, teacher, and tutor and also as a volunteer for PAWS for People.
Jennifer is also survived by two daughters, Kaitlyn Ann and Linda Elizabeth Taube; both at home.
Funeral service will be Saturday, August 3 at 2pm in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State Street, Nicholson, PA with services by Rev. Leslie Bullock. Interment will be held in the Nicholson Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday 12 noon until service time. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to PAWS for People at
www.pawsforpeople.org
Published in The News Journal on July 31, 2019