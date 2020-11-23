1/1
Jerald E. Shultz
1937 - 2020
Jerald E. Shultz

Chambersburg, PA - Jerald E. Shultz, 82, of Chambersburg, PA, died on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on December 19, 1937 in Mechanicsburg and was a son of the late Lawrence M. and Sarah B. (Meixel) Shultz. He was widowed from his first wife, Virginia A. (Byerly) Shultz and his second wife, Catherine Shultz.

Jerald graduated from Boiling Springs High School with the class of 1956. He retired in 1998 from Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. after 34 years of service. He served in the PA National Guard for 8 years. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers. Jerald was of Lutheran faith and was a member of the Masonic Lodge Armstrong #26 in Newport, DE. He was avid racing fan.

He is survived by his companion Dolores "Kay" Mullen, one daughter, Sherry Ann (D. Alan) Day of Buckeye, AZ, two sons, Brian E. (Rhonda) Shultz of North East, MD and Bradley E. Shultz of Palm Bay, FL, stepson Bernard McLaughlin of Newark, DE, stepdaughter Cindy Thompson of West Grove, PA, one sister Darlene E. Anderson of Boiling Springs, 8 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter-in-law Nancy Shultz, one brother Jay Wayne Shultz, two stepsons, William and Gerald McLaughlin and two step-grandchildren.

A viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 followed by funeral services at 12:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Dennis Otto officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Churchtown. The virtual viewing and service can be viewed at https://bit.ly/335WhIA. Memorial contributions may be made to an animal shelter of your choice. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences to the family.




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
