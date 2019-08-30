Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremy Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremy M. Stewart


1979 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeremy M. Stewart Obituary
Jeremy M. Stewart

Middletown - Jeremy Michael Stewart, 40, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Jeremy will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Haley, Jaidyn and Brooklyn Stewart; his parents, Rick and Doreen (Tartaglio) Stewart; his brother, Josh Stewart and husband, Matt Sweeney; his former wife and friend, Tracy Stewart. Jeremy also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, including a very close cousin, Anthony Cofrancisco and close friends, Bill O'Brien, Mach Rivera, Ms. Tina, Paul Oakes and the Christiana High School Class of 1997 offensive linemen.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, as well as his cousin and best friend, Kenneth Dunn.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Wednesday, September 4 from 9:30-11:00AM. A Remembrance Service will begin at 11:00AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jeremy may be made to Attack Addiction at www.attackaddiction.org or at

To view a complete obituary for Jeremy, visit

www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeremy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now