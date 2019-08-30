|
Jeremy M. Stewart
Middletown - Jeremy Michael Stewart, 40, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Jeremy will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Haley, Jaidyn and Brooklyn Stewart; his parents, Rick and Doreen (Tartaglio) Stewart; his brother, Josh Stewart and husband, Matt Sweeney; his former wife and friend, Tracy Stewart. Jeremy also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, including a very close cousin, Anthony Cofrancisco and close friends, Bill O'Brien, Mach Rivera, Ms. Tina, Paul Oakes and the Christiana High School Class of 1997 offensive linemen.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, as well as his cousin and best friend, Kenneth Dunn.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Wednesday, September 4 from 9:30-11:00AM. A Remembrance Service will begin at 11:00AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.
