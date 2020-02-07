|
|
Jeremy T. Kokjohn
Hackensack, NJ - Jeremy Tucker Kokjohn, 45, died on Monday, February 3, in Hackensack, New Jersey where he had recently moved. Jeremy was born October 1, 1974 in Freehold, New Jersey and grew up in Wilmington, DE.
He graduated from A.I. DuPont High School. A free spirit, Jeremy spent time in Boulder and New York City then subsequently went to Florida and attended First Coast Technical College Culinary Arts School. Jeremy worked as a chef in restaurants and country clubs in Florida and later in the Wilmington area.
Jeremy had the soul of an artist and could sketch, paint and make his own music. He was also an avid Star Wars aficionado. In high school his bedroom walls were turned into an enormous (and very hard to remove) mural. As an adult, he had a deep appreciation for the creative endeavors of others and enjoyed attending art and music festivals with his friends.
Jeremy adored people. He had a spontaneous and infectious spirit that captivated those around him. His gentle soul and light touch endeared him to many. He had a knack for living in the moment and was ready with a game for every occasion.
In 2003 he married Joy McBane and they settled in St. Augustine, Florida, and had a son, Riley (13) and a daughter, Allison (9). They were the loves of his life. While the marriage did not last, Jeremy and Joy remained a team committed to raising their children. In addition to Riley, Ally, and Joy, Jeremy is survived by his mother and stepfather, Jennifer and Michael Stillabower, his father and stepmother, Tucker and Lynn Kokjohn, his brothers, Trevor Kokjohn and Kyle Kokjohn, and stepsiblings Christopher Stillabower, Erika Stillabower, Drew Slater and Brad Slater. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews, a loving extended family, and legions of friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends later this month. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Delmarva Adult and Teen Challenge, 611 3rd Street, Seaford, DE 19973 or to a .
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020