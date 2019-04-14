|
Jerilyn "Jeri" Ayers
Elkton, MD - Jerilyn "Jeri" Ayers, age 76, of Elkton, MD, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Mrs. Ayers worked at Cecil Community College, North East, MD, where she managed the bookstore.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, William E. Ayers; children, Richard "Rick" Ayers, Debbie Feldman (Dr. Doron), Theresa Shellender, and Michelle Chiapputi; brothers, Scott McDonald (Billie), and Jon McDonald (Sally); 7 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, Singerly Fire Company, or Cancer Resource Center at Union Hospital, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 14, 2019