Jerome P. Toner, Sr.
Newark - Jerome P. Toner, Sr., lovingly known as Babe, age 82, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Born and raised in Wilmington, DE, Babe was the son of the late James and Bina (O'Riordan) Toner. He was a graduate of Christ our King Grade School and P.S. DuPont High School Class of 1955. Babe had also attended the University of Delaware. He was a proud Veteran of the U. S. Air Force, where he was stationed with the Air Police in Upper Heyford, England.
Babe began his career at DuPont Co., before finding his true career calling with Allstate Insurance Company. Before retiring in 2001, Babe was very proud of his career as an insurance agent for Allstate Insurance Company, where he was a top agent in Delaware. After he retired, Babe wrote an autobiography, "Ornery as Hell", about growing up in Wilmington from 1940 to 1950.
Family was the center of Babe's world. He was a devoted husband, father and Poppop. Many family memories will be treasured from trips all over the world. Babe will be remembered for his amazing sense of humor and storytelling. He could always make you laugh and always had a story to tell. Babe also loved spending winters in Florida with his wife, Patricia.
Babe loved all sports, especially playing basketball in "the yard" at Christ Our King in earlier years. He was an avid golfer and golf became the family sport. He enjoyed golfing with his wife and sons at many golf clubs in the area, as well as while he was in Florida and on their many vacations.
Babe is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Patricia C. (Calcinore) Toner; his sons, Jerome P. Toner, Jr. (Loredana) and Joseph Toner (Jessica); his two grandsons, Joseph and James Toner; his brother, James Toner (Jeanette); his sisters, Margret Seramone (Joseph), Nora Banning (Harvey), and Elizabeth Ennis (Walt); as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Theresa Jones.
Services will be private. A Celebration of Babe's Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Newark - Jerome P. Toner, Sr., lovingly known as Babe, age 82, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Born and raised in Wilmington, DE, Babe was the son of the late James and Bina (O'Riordan) Toner. He was a graduate of Christ our King Grade School and P.S. DuPont High School Class of 1955. Babe had also attended the University of Delaware. He was a proud Veteran of the U. S. Air Force, where he was stationed with the Air Police in Upper Heyford, England.
Babe began his career at DuPont Co., before finding his true career calling with Allstate Insurance Company. Before retiring in 2001, Babe was very proud of his career as an insurance agent for Allstate Insurance Company, where he was a top agent in Delaware. After he retired, Babe wrote an autobiography, "Ornery as Hell", about growing up in Wilmington from 1940 to 1950.
Family was the center of Babe's world. He was a devoted husband, father and Poppop. Many family memories will be treasured from trips all over the world. Babe will be remembered for his amazing sense of humor and storytelling. He could always make you laugh and always had a story to tell. Babe also loved spending winters in Florida with his wife, Patricia.
Babe loved all sports, especially playing basketball in "the yard" at Christ Our King in earlier years. He was an avid golfer and golf became the family sport. He enjoyed golfing with his wife and sons at many golf clubs in the area, as well as while he was in Florida and on their many vacations.
Babe is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Patricia C. (Calcinore) Toner; his sons, Jerome P. Toner, Jr. (Loredana) and Joseph Toner (Jessica); his two grandsons, Joseph and James Toner; his brother, James Toner (Jeanette); his sisters, Margret Seramone (Joseph), Nora Banning (Harvey), and Elizabeth Ennis (Walt); as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Theresa Jones.
Services will be private. A Celebration of Babe's Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.