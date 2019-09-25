Services
Jerry E. Sizemore

Newark - Jerry E. Sizemore, age 84, of Newark, DE, son of the late Walter and Hulda Sizemore, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, September 21, 2019.

A visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Newark Church of Christ, 91 Salem Church Rd., Newark, DE 19713 followed by a service in celebration of Jerry's life at 11 AM. Burial will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Newark Church of Christ with "The People's House" in the memo. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
