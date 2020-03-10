|
Jerry J. McNeal
Jerry J. McNeal, Sr., 90 of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 16th at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown. Viewing will be from 10:30 am - 12:30 pm. The service will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment with military honors will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE. To view full obituary visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020