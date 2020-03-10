Services
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
Jerry McNeal
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:30 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
Jerry J. McNeal Obituary
Jerry J. McNeal

Jerry J. McNeal, Sr., 90 of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 16th at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown. Viewing will be from 10:30 am - 12:30 pm. The service will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment with military honors will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE. To view full obituary visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020
