Cranston Funeral Home
300 North Shipley Street
Seaford, DE 19973
(302) 629-9237
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cranston Funeral Home
300 North Shipley Street
Seaford, DE 19973
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Cranston Funeral Home
300 North Shipley Street
Seaford, DE 19973
Jerry L. Chapman


1933 - 2019
Jerry L. Chapman Obituary
Jerry L. Chapman

Seaford, DE - Jerry L. Chapman, age 85, of Seaford, DE passed away on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.

Jerry retired from the DuPont Company in 1990 after 30 years of service. He served in the Army from 1953 to 1955. He graduated from the University of Colorado with degrees in Business and Mechanical Engineering. He was a volunteer at Assateague National Seashore Park, a member of the Nanticoke River Yacht Club, the Seaford Historical Society where he was president from 2005, 2007, 2010-2012 and trustee from 2003-2004. He delivered food for Meals on Wheels, drove DAV van to Veterans Hospital, was a member the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the American Legion, Seaford, the VFW Seaford and the Seaford Moose Lodge. He took up carving in 2008 and was a member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 24 years, Connie Simon Comer Chapman. A son, Randall Chapman (Elaine), a daughter, Robin Carpenter (Stephen Oatley), step-children, Steven Comer (Rose Torres) and Michael Comer (Margaret), 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be on Monday, August 12th at 11 at the Cranston Funeral Home, 300 N. Shipley St, Seaford, where friends may call from 10 to 11. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made to the Seaford Historical Society, 203 High St, Seaford, DE 19973 or the Nanticoke River Yacht Club, P O Box 162, Seaford, DE 19973.

To leave a condolence visit

www.cranstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 9, 2019
