Jerry W. Coffin
1944 - 2020
Jerry W. Coffin

Dagsboro - Jerry W. Coffin, age 75, of Dagsboro, DE passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Country Rest Home in Greenwood, DE with his family by his side.

Jerry was born in Lewes, DE on September 12, 1944 son of the late Howard O. Coffin Sr. and Irma (Littleton) Pittman. He was a graduate of Lord Baltimore High School Class of 1963 in Ocean View, DE. Following high school, Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Jerry was a self-employed contractor and was previously the Vice President of Lifetime Homes of New Jersey. He loved all types of animals and was always ready to find a bargain. He enjoyed going to yard sales and the local flea markets to find that hidden treasure.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Howard O. Coffin Jr. (Shirley). He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Kathleen M. (Dyer) Coffin; three children, Justin W. Coffin of Dagsboro, DE, Kathy M. Swahn of PA and Michael B. Coffin of Dagsboro, DE and a granddaughter, Tara R. Swahn. Jerry is also survived by his six siblings, Janis L. Coffin of Brigantine, NJ, Terry Pittman (Beverly) of Lincoln, DE, Candy Peters (George) of Cottonwood, AZ, John "Jack" E. Pittman (Patty) of Millville, DE, Grace Ann Vickers (Preston) of Frankford, DE and Elizabeth Hammond (Eddie) of Frankford, DE.

A visitation will be held from 10-11 AM on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE 19970, where the funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Mariner's Bethel Cemetery in Ocean View, DE. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facial coverings and social distancing will be required.

Flowers are welcomed and encouraged as Jerry loved them.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Melson Funeral Services
JUN
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Melson Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Melson Funeral Services
38040 Muddy Neck Road
Ocean View, DE 19970
302-537-2441
