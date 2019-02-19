|
Jerry W. Rash, Jr. "Joltin' Jerry"
Newark - Jerry W. Rash, Jr., "Joltin' Jerry", age 51, of Newark, DE, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 14, 2019. As an avid athlete in his younger years, Jerry played football for Elkton High School. In 1986, he had his professional debut as a cruiserweight boxer. Evander Holyfield introduced him to his future wife, Belinda. Jerry loved spending time with his beloved family and watching shows depicting true life law enforcement.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Belinda (nee Hirsch) Rash; son, Jerry W. Rash III and girlfriend, Heidi; sisters, Gina Cordrey and Shelley Yiannakis and husband, Marc; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry Rash Sr. and Sandra Smith; and nephew, Joshua W. Rash.
A visitation will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 6-8 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702. Burial will be private at All Saints Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 19, 2019