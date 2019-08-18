Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Newark Baptist Church
6011 Telegraph Rd.
Elkton, DE
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:30 PM
Newark Baptist Church
6011 Telegraph Rd.
Elkton, DE
Jesse "Derec" Baughman

Jesse "Derec" Baughman Obituary
Jesse "Derec" Baughman

Elkton - Jesse "Derec" Baughman, age 45, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. Derec was a devoted husband, great father, and loving son and brother. He was a valued employee of DuPont where he worked as a machine operator. Derec was an avid outdoorsman who loved camping, hiking, and enjoying nature. He had a passion for Jeeps and Philadelphia Sports. His memory will be treasured by all who knew him.

Derec is survived by his beloved wife, Rachel Baughman; sons, Benjamin and Joel; daughter, Leah; parents, Brock and Kathy Baughman; sisters, Rachel Ariane Miller (Art) and Aliscia Harrington (Brad); and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 5-6:30 PM at Newark Baptist Church, 6011 Telegraph Rd., Elkton, MD 21921 followed by a service in celebration of Derec's life at 6:30 PM. Burial will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
