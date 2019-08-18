|
Jesse "Derec" Baughman
Elkton - Jesse "Derec" Baughman, age 45, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. Derec was a devoted husband, great father, and loving son and brother. He was a valued employee of DuPont where he worked as a machine operator. Derec was an avid outdoorsman who loved camping, hiking, and enjoying nature. He had a passion for Jeeps and Philadelphia Sports. His memory will be treasured by all who knew him.
Derec is survived by his beloved wife, Rachel Baughman; sons, Benjamin and Joel; daughter, Leah; parents, Brock and Kathy Baughman; sisters, Rachel Ariane Miller (Art) and Aliscia Harrington (Brad); and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 5-6:30 PM at Newark Baptist Church, 6011 Telegraph Rd., Elkton, MD 21921 followed by a service in celebration of Derec's life at 6:30 PM. Burial will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
