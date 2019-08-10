|
|
Jesse Edward Davis, Jr.
Bear, DE - Jesse E. Davis, Jr., age 84 of Bear, Delaware, formerly of St. George's, Delaware, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at BEESON FUNERAL HOME, 2053 Pulaski Highway, Newark, DE 19702. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Interment will be private.
For a complete obituary, please visit beesonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019